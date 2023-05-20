Karachi authorities seal Imran Khan Cricket Ground

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) of Karachi East on Saturday sealed Imran Khan Cricket Ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal for carrying out illegal “commercial activities”.
Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Alamgir Khan built the well-equipped cricket ground from the MNA fund and named it after his party chairman and former Pakistan captain Imran Khan.
According to reports, it was actually a “public park” where nearby residents used to come with their families.
The DMC East received complaints from the residents that the ground was used for commercial purposes instead. Subsequently, the local government body took action against the ground management today and sealed the facility.
According to a DMC spokesperson, the ground's name was also not approved by the district council. The name boards of the ground were demolished and DMC East took the ground under its control.
After local authorities took charge of the ground, the general public will be allowed free entry.
