Justin Timberlake's Jessica Biel reaction left internet in splits

Justin Timberlake has turned a comment into an internet joke as it called his girlfriend looked like actress Jessica Biel, which is his wife.

As per Billboard, the joke was started when to a clueless fan on TikTok left a comment on the singer's video, "I don't know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel Congrats!"



The Bye Bye Bye singer responded to the comparison, "Yeah. Yeah…Yeah," adding, "From now on, I'm only going by 'Jessica Biel's Boyfriend.'"

Several social platform users went into the comment section of the 42-year-old with humoruous takes.



"I don't know who Jessica Biel is, but you look like her husband," one user commented.

Another cheekily said, "What!!! How you meet Jessica Biel??? you friends with like the Backstreet Boys or something? Wow crazy."

"Jessica Biel's boyfriend should totally drop and album or something," a third added.

Meanwhile, Timberlake and Biel have been married for a decade and share two sons, Silas and Phineas.