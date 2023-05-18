'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss ends contact?

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss decided to finish everything between them after the Vanderpump Rules pair faced unimaginable 'hate.'

Several sources confided to The Messenger that the controversial couple no longer see each other.

The 39-year-old was "struggling" amid the Vanderpump Rules controversy, as friends and fans became critical of the reality star.

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the insider continued. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."



This comes amidst Katie Maloney, who has advised Tom Sandoval to give his relationship with Raquel Leviss a chance after their affair discovery rocked the showbiz industry.

Stopping by on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 36-year-old took a different line when asked whether she thought the duo "are in love today."

"I don't know what they're doing," she responded, "but I still think maybe they should give it a shot 'cause they've blown up their lives and may as well."

The infamous duo affair is expected to unravel further in Wednesday's reality show's finale.