‘I’ll say what I want to say’: Elon Musk defends tweets promoting conspiracy theories

Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets with French Minister for the Economy and Finances on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the "Choose France" Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, on May 15, 2023. — AFP

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, defended his promotion of conspiracy theories and went on to criticise the tech startup OpenAI and presented disapproval towards the work-from-home trend.

As he sat down for a live interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Musk got candid about how he is willing to risk the consequences to share his controversial views on Twitter instead of keeping them to himself.

“I’ll say what I want to say, and if the consequence of doing that is losing money, so be it,” said Musk.

While speaking about the work-from-home trend, the tech billionaire termed it as "morally wrong" and unfair to people who do not have the option to work remotely.

“I think that the whole notion of work from home is a bit like the fake Marie Antoinette quote, ’Let them eat cake," Musk said. “It’s not just a productivity thing, I think it’s morally wrong," he added.

He spoke right after Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting where he announced to deliver the long-awaited Cybertruck, an electric light-duty truck operated with a battery.



Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion and became its CEO in October 2022, has been busy recently as he hired Linda Yaccarino — former chair of advertising sales for NBC Universal — as the new CEO of Twitter.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's reputation as a free speech absolutist again drew fire over the weekend after Twitter joined hands with the Turkish government and censored the accounts of political opponents ahead of a closely-fought vote.

On Monday, he also held a meeting with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and French Minister for the Economy and Finances, Bruno Le Maire, regarding the 6th edition of the "Choose France" Summit.