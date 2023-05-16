Deadly fire engulfs New Zealand hostel, multiple fatalities reported. thechronicle.com.au

A tragic fire that broke out at Loafers Lodge hostel in Wellington, New Zealand, killed at least six confirmed deaths and the possibility of more casualties.

Emergency services responded to the fire at around 12:30am local time. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities are conducting an investigation. As of now, 52 people have been accounted for, but the number of individuals present during the incident remains unclear.

The Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and praised the efforts of the rescue teams. The situation is described as a nightmare, with some emergency call center staff losing contact with people they were assisting.

The Wellington City Council has set up an emergency center at a local running track to support approximately 50 survivors who managed to escape the fire. Among them are elderly individuals who left the building with only their pajamas. The council is providing assistance to these individuals, who are shaken and bewildered by the tragic event.

Loafers Lodge, a combination of short-term and long-term accommodation, was known for offering affordable options for visitors to Wellington. It catered to various individuals, including those on business trips or seeking proximity to Wellington Hospital. The hostel has 92 rooms and advertised availability for long-term stays.

The incident has shocked the community, and authorities are focusing on supporting the affected families and determining the cause of the fire. With the death toll expected to rise, the New Zealand Prime Minister emphasized the gravity of the situation. The tragedy has affected not only the immediate victims but also families left in Australia, including deportees who were residing in the hostel.

The fire at Loafers Lodge in Wellington is a devastating event that has left the city mourning the loss of life. The authorities are working diligently to gather more information and provide support to those affected by the tragedy.