Arsenal's defeat to Brighton puts Manchester City on brink of Premier League glory

Brighton´s German striker Deniz Undav celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 14, 2023.—AFP

In an unexpected twist of fate, Arsenal suffered a crushing 3-0 loss against Brighton, propelling Manchester City to the cusp of securing their fifth Premier League title in just six years. The Emirates Stadium witnessed a second-half onslaught from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan that left Mikel Arteta's side reeling. With a comfortable four-point lead over Arsenal, a loss for the Gunners against Nottingham Forest would hand Pep Guardiola's dominant City team the highly coveted title.

Manchester City's resounding 3-0 triumph over Everton earlier on matchday, fueled by the remarkable performances of Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland, propelled them closer to championship glory. Arsenal's disheartening defeat virtually guarantees that the prestigious silverware will remain in Manchester. Even if Arsenal manages to triumph over Forest, City will secure the title for an impressive third consecutive season by defeating Chelsea in their upcoming clash on May 21 at the Etihad Stadium.

Following City's victorious outing, Guardiola expressed his elation over the team's ability to contend in multiple competitions, including the Champions League and the FA Cup. Their upcoming schedule includes a crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid and an eagerly anticipated FA Cup final against Manchester United. With only three games remaining, including a significant showdown against Chelsea and challenging away fixtures at Brighton and Brentford, City firmly maintains control of their championship destiny, while Arsenal faces a lone home encounter against Wolves following their Nottingham Forest match.

Despite Arsenal's commendable campaign, their young team faltered during pivotal moments, allowing City to seize the top spot. Arteta, while disheartened, candidly acknowledged the team's failure to mount a response after conceding goals and emphasized the need for a fresh approach. While a mathematical possibility still exists for Arsenal to clinch the title, their hopes are increasingly slim, causing Arteta to shift his focus towards overcoming Nottingham Forest.

Brighton's triumphant victory over Arsenal showcased their resilience and skill, with Enciso's header and late goals from Undav and Estupinan sealing their remarkable win. Arsenal fans were left dispirited, reflecting on the team's shortcomings throughout the season.

In summary, Arsenal's devastating defeat against Brighton has thrust Manchester City to the brink of claiming the Premier League title. City's commanding form, combined with Arsenal's inability to sustain their lead, has all but extinguished the Gunners' hopes of a triumphant finish. As the season reaches its climax, all eyes are on City's remaining fixtures as they inch ever closer to another impressive league victory.