Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas make appearance at Venice wedding

The family were photographed stepping off a boat with Douglas clasping his daughter’s hand

A-list duo Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas stunned at a wedding after-party in Venice along with their 20-year-old daughter Carys. The family were photographed stepping off a boat with Douglas clasping his daughter’s hand.

The occasion was the wedding of Chloe Stroll, F1 billionaire heiress and Scotty James, who is an Australian Olympic Snowboarder on 13th May.

The two-time Oscar winner was seen travelling with his wife, daughter and son around Venice throughout the past couple of days. Catherine looked beautiful in a regal caped jumpsuit in wide leg style which is a Michael Costello piece that costs $989.

Meanwhile, Douglas gave off a trim silhouette in a purple sweater over a light blue button-down paired with khaki pants He completed the look with his hair slicked back and a pair of sunglasses.

Carys completed the trio in a fairytale-esque green chiffon dress with lace detailing which is a $3435 Alberta Ferretti piece. She tied off the look with a pair of silver strappy heels.

She turned 20 the previous month, with her parents taking to social media to post several throwback videos and pictures in honour of her birthday. They were full of praises for their daughter with Catherine calling her “beautiful” and Douglas calling her his “darling.”