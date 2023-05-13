Disney to launch new app featuring combined Hulu, Disney+ content

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Wednesday that the company will be combining Hulu content with Disney+ content into one app in the U.S.

The new app will be rolled out by the end of the year and will only be available to subscribers who have subscribed to both services. While Disney will continue to offer the three services as standalone options, the combination of the content will provide more opportunities for advertisers and greater audience engagement.

Iger sees a benefit in retaining general entertainment content (as seen on Hulu) in combination with Disney. The advertising potential of the combined platform is incredibly exciting, he added.

Disney's purchase of Comcast's stake in Hulu still has not been fully determined, but Iger said that Disney plans to retain Hulu as an inextricable part of Disney.

“What we’re doing right now — because we own two-thirds of Hulu, and we have an agreement with Comcast that may result in us owning 100 percent — is we’re really studying the business very, very carefully, all those competitive dynamics with an understanding that we have a good platform in Hulu,” Iger said at the investors conference.

“We have very strong original programming, actually highly awarded original programming, some delivered by FX, which is a great not only producer but brand, and we also have a good library, so it’s a solid platform. And it’s also a very attractive platform for advertisers. It’s already proven to be valuable for them and advertising is proven to be valuable for us. But the environment is very, very tricky right now and before we make any big decisions about our level of investment, our commitment to that business, we want to understand where it could go,” he continued.