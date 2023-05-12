Britney Spears weighs in on addiction reports: ‘I do what I want’

Lyricst and songwriter Britney Spears slaps accusers with a clarification about her abuse of caffeine.

She penned everything in a piece for Instagram.

In it, she addressed claims that she’s been ‘amped’ up on caffeine, energy drinks and hasn’t slept for days.

She started everything off by saying, “My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with [eye roll emoji]”.

“Anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride … I can’t even look at it !!!”

She also went as far as to say that green tea is her best “prized possession” and ‘would never’ chug a Red Bull because ““it is absolutely the worst drink ever.”

Before concluding she also lashed out and said, “I make jewelry, candles and doll clothes … Okay, so what ??? I may be a loser but I do what makes me feel most alive and gives me interest but I don’t like people in media bullying me and saying hateful things.”