Key opposition candidate pulls out from Turkey elections hurting Erdogan's chances

With just days remaining before Turkey's highly contested presidential election, one of the four candidates, Muharrem Ince, has made the unexpected decision to withdraw from the race, introducing a significant twist to the political landscape.

Ince's departure comes at a crucial time for the opposition parties, who see a prime opportunity to remove Recep Tayyip Erdogan from power by consolidating their support behind a single candidate.

During a press conference, Ince cited several reasons for his withdrawal. One of the factors he highlighted was the circulation of fabricated explicit images, which had severely damaged his reputation. Ince expressed disappointment in enduring relentless character assassination for 45 days while criticizing Turkish authorities for their failure to protect his integrity.

He revealed that doctored videos and images, including one where his face was superimposed onto an Israeli pornographic video, had been circulated by individuals claiming to be part of the opposition.

Ince also expressed concerns about potential blame should the alliance of opposition parties fail to secure victory in the presidential vote. By stepping aside, he aimed to mitigate internal divisions and prevent being scapegoated for a potential loss. Consequently, Ince's withdrawal significantly bolsters the prospects of Erdogan's primary rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The announcement had an immediate impact, leading to a surge in Turkey's main stock market.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held power in Turkey for more than two decades, but his administration faces numerous challenges, including a staggering inflation rate of 44%. Moreover, the government has faced criticism for its handling of a devastating double earthquake in February, which claimed over 50,000 lives across 11 provinces.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a 74-year-old leader known for his moderate approach, leads an alliance of six opposition parties. Recent polls indicate that he currently enjoys 49% of the vote. While Muharrem Ince's own support in the polls was relatively modest, opposition supporters hope that his withdrawal will tip the balance in favor of Kilicdaroglu, potentially securing him the majority needed for an outright victory on Sunday. However, if none of the candidates manage to secure 50% of the vote, a run-off election will be held two weeks later.

Ince, 59, previously achieved 30% of the vote as a candidate for the main opposition Republican People's Party five years ago. However, he parted ways with the party the following year, embarking on his own path in Turkish politics.