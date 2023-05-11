Natalie Portman recalls attending Cannes with 'shaved head'

Soccer boss Natalie Portman is headed to Cannes again. The actor who co-owns Angel City FC together with Serena Williams, Mia Hamm and Eva Longoria, will be in Cannes for her role in Todd Haynes’ May December.



Portman plays Elizabeth in the drama, an actress studying to play Gracie (Moore), a woman embroiled in a tabloid scandal, married to a significantly younger man (Riverdale‘s Charles Melton).

Ahead of the premiere of May December Portman spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her past experiences at the festival.

Among her favourite memories is going to Cannes with a shaved head, the Black Swan actress revealed.

“We premiered Star Wars: Episode II there, and I had a shaved head because I was doing V for Vendetta. So I went to Cannes with a shaved head that year. That was wild. And I had a movie that year in competition, Free Zone. That was fun. Everyone was just rubbing my head like I was their troll doll. Troll doll minus the hair.”

Portman also divulged her Cannes rituals, which include getting drinks at Hotel du Cap and finding a dance party somewhere.

Responding to a question about Cannes addressing its poor history with women, the actress said.

“I’m happy that they’ve been pressured to do so. I obviously wish it were a lot farther along.”