Scarlett Johansson shares her excitement for Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake

Scarlett Johansson is happy over the release of Disney’s new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.



Speaking with Variety, The Prestige actress revealed that she loved visiting Disney World 10 times a year despite suing the studio over Marvel royalties.

We had annual passes to Disney World, and I have a real passion for the Disney parks,” said the 38-year-old.

The Nanny Diaries star recalled, “When I was growing up, it was a great time for Disney animation — 'The Little Mermaid' and 'Aladdin' and 'Lion King' with the incredible soundtrack.”

“I will be pre-buying tickets to new The Little Mermaid,” stated the Iron Man 2 actress.

For the unversed, Scarlett previously filed a lawsuit against Disney over the release of Black Widow movie in theatres and on streaming platform at the same time.

However, the actress pointed out that the legal battle did not affect her love for Disney.

“I've had such great working relationships with so many creatives [at Disney] and continue to. I believe in the magic of Disney,” she added.