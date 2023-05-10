Priyanka Chopra bullied in school, recalls ‘nasty’ racial slurs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalls being bullied in high school

Actress Priyanka Chopra has recently recalled feeling inferior due to "nasty" racial slurs used to bully her in high school.

The Quantico actress, who has been on a promotional tour for her upcoming rom-com movie Lovie Again, has previously been candid about being bullied in the U.S. on many occasions.

In her recent talk with Alex Cooper on her podcast Call Her Daddy, she was asked what it was specifically that she was bullied about.

To this, she responded saying that a certain group of girls in her high school was under the impression that she had spent a weekend with a boy. When in reality, she wasn’t even allowed to stay out after school.

She recalled the specific racial slurs used to make her feel inferior: "Like, ‘I smell curry’, ‘Ooh I smell curry walking down the hallway’, ‘I don’t think she had the time to shower'."

"Nasty, racial things. Then it became just bullying, pushing against lockers, writing something nasty in the bathroom stalls. Things like mean girl stuff that high school is made of."

The 40-year-old added that the bullying made her decide to leave the U.S. and return to India. She is now grateful for that decision as it kick-started her career in Bollywood.