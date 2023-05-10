Will BCCI take $230 million from ICC revenue every year?

BCCI President Roger Binny (centre right) and Secretary Jay Shah (centre left) pose with other board members after the 91st BCCI annual general meeting in Mumbai on October 18, 2022. — BCCI

According to the newly-proposed revenue-distribution model for the International Cricket Council (ICC), India hopes to gain a cut of 40% of the ICC's net profits from its next four-year commercial cycle, ESPNcricinfo reported on Wednesday.

The new model draws from much of the rationale of the short-lived Big Three takeover in 2014, according to the sports media outlet. Back then, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Australia (CA), and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sought to overhaul world cricket, taking control of the cricketing body’s decisions.

While the plan was discarded and the BCCI's share of ICC revenue was reduced, the currently proposed model draws from it.

There is, however, one major difference — this time around it seems as though the BCCI wants the largest piece of the pie.

According to ESPNcricinfo, if the new proposal is accepted, the Indian board is likely to earn roughly $230 million per year between 2024-27, which comes up to around 38.5% of the ICC's annual earnings of $600 million.

To put this in context, the next highest earner in this proposed model is likely to be the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which will earn $41.33 million — or 6.89% — of the ICC's earnings.

Third on the list is CA, which could get $37.53 million (6.25%) of the annual ICC revenue.

“The only other board projected to make over $30 million among the remaining nine Full Members is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which could receive $ 34.51 million (5.75%)”, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Meanwhile, the earnings of the remaining eight Full Members are below 5%.

“Of the projected pool of $600 million, the 12 Full Members will get $532.84 million (88.81%), with the remaining $67.16 million (11.19%) going to the Associate Members,” the sports media company said.

The overall revenue estimate is based on the projected earnings of the ICC, which go above $3.2 billion, from the sale of its media rights alone.

Recently — for the first time — ICC’s media rights were sold across five separate regions globally including India, which contributed to a vast bulk of the generated revenue — with Disney Star* paying just over US$ 3 billion for four years.