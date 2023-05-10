Chase Sui Wonders shares glimpse into her ‘sacred’ relationship with Pete Davidson

Chase Sui Wonders shared an insight into her relationship with Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Pete Davidson.

Wonders, 26, first sparked dating rumours with the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, in January of this year when they were spotted out at a Brooklyn eatery in a PDA-filled outing.

The pair are in a relationship, having first met while working on Bodies, in which they played a couple. Now, Wonders is again set to star as Davidson’s romantic interest in his upcoming semi-autobiographical comedy series Bupkis.

“Bupkis is super personal and close to the heart,” Wonders told Nylon Magazine in an interview published Tuesday, May 9th, 2023.

“[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro, and acting with him is my favourite thing,” she said.

About her experience working on Bupkis, she shared, “As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again. The relationship’s a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play. But even in Bodies, we would do all those dark scenes and then we’d be like, ‘This sh*t’s crazy! This is so dark.’”

Talking about her relationship going public and the media frenzy surrounding it, Wonders revealed that Davidson being a supportive partner has helped her in dealing with it.

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she told the outlet.