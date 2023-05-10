Cheryl James: 'I was asked to have an abortion'

Salt-N-Pepa member Cheryl James claimed she was told to have an abortion to save her career.

Appearing on the Tamron Hall show, the Push It singer revealed, “I don’t think I’ve ever said this out loud, oooh Tamron! I was actually asked to have an abortion – I won’t say by who.”

“But to your point, yeah, you just have to know that it’s something that you’re capable of handling if you want a kid and you want to have a career,” she added.

Adding, James' bandmate Sandra Denton said, “We said, ‘We can do it,’ and whatever came my way, I handled it, which was taking the good with the bad … ’cause someone has to do it!

“When they think it can’t, they panic, the labels and people. ‘Oh my god, how are you gonna? The sales! Sales, sales!’ But you know, we did it.”en