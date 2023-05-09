Alarming statistics of mass shootings in US

People hug as they visit a memorial to the victims of a mass shooting in Allen, Texas, U.S., May 7, 2023. AFP

The United States has already seen an alarming number of mass killings in 2023. Last weekend, a shooting at a suburban Texas mall resulted in eight deaths and seven injuries, marking the sixth public mass killing of the year.

In total, there have been 22 mass killings in 2023, defined as four or more people killed, not including the perpetrator.

According to James Alan Fox, a professor at Northeastern University, this surge in violence is likely due to the increase in guns being purchased, the impact of COVID-19 on people's emotional and economic state, and the country's political divisions.

The state of Texas has been particularly affected, with 17 mass shootings this year, including the incident at the Allen outlet mall. California is the only other state with as many mass shootings.

In Texas, 29 people have been killed and 61 injured in mass shootings this year, while California has seen 40 deaths and 56 injuries. Both states have seen a series of high-profile mass shootings, including the tragedy in Goshen, California, where six people were killed in a home, and the incident in Uvalde, Texas, which saw 20 fatalities.

While mass shootings often make headlines, the Gun Violence Archive has documented at least 202 mass shootings in the US this year alone, resulting in 276 deaths and 792 injuries. The archive defines a mass shooting as at least four victims struck by gunfire.

According to Fox, this increase in violence is unlikely to subside, given the current state of America and the weaponry available.

In response to the recent shootings, President Joe Biden has called on Congress to take action and reinstate the nation's ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. However, many experts say that it will require more than just a few steps to curb the rise in violence. Meanwhile, the public is left wondering when, and where, the next mass shooting will take place.