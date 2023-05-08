What are life's 'little joys' for Sania Mirza?

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Looks like Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been living her life to the fullest after her retirement spending special moments with her family each day.

The sports celebrity is known for her beaming demeanour and dedication towards her loved ones, which she continues to share with her fans and followers around the world.

It was one such moment that the athlete has chosen to share via a radiant post on Instagram with none other but the little guy in her life.

The 36-year-old mother took to Instagram to share a photograph with her four-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik while spending some quality time with him.

"The little joys are the biggest joys of life," Sania wrote in her caption.



Dressed in a fuchsia pink cotton shirt-dress, the sports star opted for a causal look wearing a wide smile on her face with her toddler being his mischievous self.

To beat up the bright Dubai son, Sania tied her hair up in a bun and sported a pair of sunnies, while completing her look with ice blue slippers and a cyan blue crossbody bag.

Her son Izhaan was also seen carrying a laid back style with a black and white paired with a denim shorts.

The mother-son duo radiated with joy and laughter in each other's company.