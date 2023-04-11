Sania Mirza rocks cool outfit in new Instagram pictures

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza freshened up her Instagram feed for fans who closely follow and adore her for an excellent style statement and sense of dressing.



Mirza posted a thread of vibrant photographs from her time in Mumbai, India, wearing a formal but cool outfit.

Sania sported a formal look featuring a waistcoat, white button-down shirt and loose trousers and paired them with white heels.

The 36-year-old athlete looked picture-perfect in the summer blue two-piece suit.

"Powering through in my power suit with no sleep," wrote Sania in her Instagram post.

The mom-of-one completed her look with minimal earrings and a white beaded bracelet with a wristwatch. She wore smokey-eyed makeup with a dark red lipstick shade and tied her hair into a slick bun.

Recently, Sania Mirza won the Super Glam Sports Star Of The Year Award at the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards that took place in Mumbai.

"Thank you for the award @pinkvilla and the fab evening," she had written.

The sports star looked gorgeous in a golden sequined bodycon dress.