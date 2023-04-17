 
Monday April 17, 2023
Sania sets summer goals in stunning sundress

Former tennis star also shares that she is in Bangalore, India at the moment

By Sports Desk
April 17, 2023
Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza — who is popular among fans not only for her skills on the court but also for her iconic fashion sense — recently took to Instagram to set more fashion goals in her breezy, floral dress.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, the 36-year-old posted pictures dressed in a long blue summer dress with lovely yellow sunflowers embroidered on it.

The star also shared that she is in Bangalore, India at the moment.

"Namma Bengaluru is always a good idea," Sania captioned the picture.

The pro tennis player look absolutely stunning as she paired her dress with nude-coloured heels and minimal silver jewellery. She also wore a brown coloured belt to complete her look.

The mom-of-one opened her hair with loose curls and wore a brown eye shadow with a pink lip shade. 