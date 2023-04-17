Sania sets summer goals in stunning sundress

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza — who is popular among fans not only for her skills on the court but also for her iconic fashion sense — recently took to Instagram to set more fashion goals in her breezy, floral dress.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, the 36-year-old posted pictures dressed in a long blue summer dress with lovely yellow sunflowers embroidered on it.

The star also shared that she is in Bangalore, India at the moment.

"Namma Bengaluru is always a good idea," Sania captioned the picture.

The pro tennis player look absolutely stunning as she paired her dress with nude-coloured heels and minimal silver jewellery. She also wore a brown coloured belt to complete her look.



The mom-of-one opened her hair with loose curls and wore a brown eye shadow with a pink lip shade.