Sania sets summer goals in stunning sundress

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza — who is popular among fans not only for her skills on the court but also for her iconic fashion sense — recently took to Instagram to set more fashion goals in her breezy, floral dress.
Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, the 36-year-old posted pictures dressed in a long blue summer dress with lovely yellow sunflowers embroidered on it.
The star also shared that she is in Bangalore, India at the moment.
"Namma Bengaluru is always a good idea," Sania captioned the picture.
The pro tennis player look absolutely stunning as she paired her dress with nude-coloured heels and minimal silver jewellery. She also wore a brown coloured belt to complete her look.
The mom-of-one opened her hair with loose curls and wore a brown eye shadow with a pink lip shade.
