Bel Powley breaks her silence on facing sexual harassment in Hollywood

Bel Powley has recently shared her experience of sexual harassment in the industry.



In a new interview with The Independent, the British actress revealed, “I’ve had someone grab my back and basically touch me inappropriately before…”

She continued, “I was too scared to say anything. I was too scared to rock the boat.”

Powley mentioned that she was in her “early twenties” when “senior member of the crew harassed her on the set.

“I just avoided that person and it was fine, but what really has changed post-MeToo is you just know that you’re protected,” remarked the 31-year-old.

Reflecting on the MeToo movement, Everything I Know About Love star pointed out, “At the beginning of MeToo it was weird. For a while it was like, I feel protected because men are just scared, which was fine too, but now everything’s settled into itself.”

“People have learned and it’s like there’s a new code of conduct,” stated the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Powley talked about the world’s obsession with the Botox, nepotism and her new show A Small Light, in which she plays Miep Gies, the woman who hid Anne Frank from the Nazis.