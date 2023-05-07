WhatsApp updates tint colour on macOS in new update

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

Users have seen many changes in WhatsApp's application on macOS as the popular messaging app continues to improve its interface for a smoother experience.

According to WaBetaInfo, these recently-introduced updates are currently available to all users who have the latest version of the app.

This time, the instant messaging app is working on updating the tint colour to green to improve the user interface.



The new update, called green tint colour, is available to everyone who installs one of the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for macOS.

Last month, WhatsApp introduced an improved user interface for the macOS by bringing changes to the sidebar. It keeps making the user experience better and has recently removed the title bar from the app for a wider header. It has also redesigned a lot of icons.

— WaBetaInfo

The recent update is the tint colour which has been changed to green as it corresponds to the new primary colour of the application.

"In particular, all the buttons and interface elements that are blue on iOS now appear green on macOS," the app-tracking website said. Users have liked this new change to the app as the green colour represents "another element of differentiation from the iOS application".

The native application of macOS will see more changes and update in the coming months.