Chris Pratt shares his reaction to his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger’s positive comment

Chris Pratt has recently admitted that his relationship with his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger has meant “world” to him.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Pratt said, “Arnold's support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support.”

“But then on another level, just being somebody who grew up loving his movies, the big action hero – I dreamed of being Commando and dreamed of being the soldier from Predator, and I loved Terminator,” explained the 43-year-old.

Therefore, the Passengers actor added, “Arnold to give me kudos for going out and being on the marquee is really kind of mind-blowing.”

Earlier, Schwarzenegger gave a shoutout to his son-in-law on his new Marvel movie on Twitter.

He wrote, “I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you,” he wrote.

Elsewhere in the interview, Pratt also opened up about 10 years of playing his character as Star-Lord in the movie.

“The heart of this character, the soul of this character, has always been mine. That divine spark that is in me is also in this character,” he added.