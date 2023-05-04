Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt 6-months after engagement

Gwyneth Paltrow reflected on the dreamy night Brad Pitt proposed to her for marriage and their painful separation just six months after she said yes.

The Iron Man star recalled the night the Bullet Train star popped the question, before revealing it was "major, major love at first sight" when they met each other on the set of 1995 film Seven.

"One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina," she told Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised in the moment, I remember that. I must have been 24."

Paltrow, however, realized soon after saying yes that she was not ready to walk down the aisle, feeling not mature enough get married so early in her career.

"I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue,” she said.

“I didn't really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place for what was right for me. I was always trying to adjudicate what was right for everyone else.

"When I look back I really was a kid, really more than most 22, 24 years old I meet now. I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were," she shared.

Paltrow admitted she was "totally heartbroken” after parting ways with the Hollywood hunk, who went on to tie the knot with Jennifer Aniston, only to divorce her in 2005 to move on with Angelina Jolie.

"It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard," Paltrow explained why she called it off. "There were a number of things that had happened, he was nine years older than me so he was far more … he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place, so it was really one of those difficult things, where I felt like, 'Oh my God, not only am I not ready, I'm not living up to the standards again.' It was a familiar refrain I felt about myself.”

"He's a great guy. He's wonderful, I really like him a lot," she said of Brad Pitt, with whom she has an amicable relationship till now.