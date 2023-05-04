Trump slams Biden for skipping Charles' coronation

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.—AP

Donald Trump criticised Joe Biden in an interview on Wednesday for not attending the coronation of King Charles III and called it "disrespectful".

While the new monarch invited Biden to the UK for a state visit, he will not attend the coronation. However, first lady Jill Biden is expected to be present at the event. During an interview with Nigel Farage, Trump suggested that Biden's physical endurance might be the reason for his absence from the ceremony, even though he should have attended as a representative of the US.

It's worth noting that no US president has ever attended a British monarch's coronation, and while President Dwight Eisenhower sent a delegation to Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953, he did not attend personally. Moreover, King Charles III hasn't made any public statements about Biden's absence being disrespectful, and the White House has confirmed that Biden will make a state visit to the UK soon.

Despite being targeted by right-wing critics for his age and stamina, Biden was still able to defeat Trump in the 2020 presidential election. He has also made several international trips since taking office, including a visit to Ireland last month. However, some on the right and in the media continue to question Biden's ability to serve a full term, particularly as he is now running for reelection. If Biden serves two full terms, he will be 86 years old upon leaving office.

Trump himself was one of the oldest presidents ever elected, which has led to calls for new leadership and a younger generation of politicians to take over in both major US political parties. However, despite his age, Biden's victory over Trump suggests that age and physical endurance may not be the most important factors in determining a successful presidency.