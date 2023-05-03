Riley Keough recalls her ‘whirlwind’ romance with husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough beamed as she detailed her love story dreamy love story about her to Vogue Australia’s recent cover story with husband of eight years, Ben Smith-Petersen.

She met the “boy from Byron Bay” while making 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. She recalled the “the whirlwind trip to Sydney, a romance that began with a midnight swim and is suffused with all the magic of a perfect Australian summer.”

“He’s a real Aussie guy,” Keough laughed, as she detailed a habit of her husband’s. “His attitude and his sense of humour. He doesn’t wear shoes anywhere.”

Since then, life for her changed immeasurably. “A lot has happened,” Keough told the outlet as she welcomed her first child, a daughter, with the Australian stuntman in 2022.

The couple tied the knot in Napa Valley, California, on February 4th, 2015.

Smith-Petersen has been with the Daisy Jones & the Six star through recent public heartbreaks. In 2020, Keough’s only brother, Benjamin, died by suicide at the age of 27. And on January 12 of this year, news broke that her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, suddenly died at the age of 54 due to a cardiac arrest.

Previously, in a May 2022, the War Pony director, 33, shared that she always felt comfortable with now-husband even during their early days of romance.

“I always felt comfortable around him,” she told USA Today in 2016. “You know when you feel weird when you first start dating someone, or like you don’t want to eat in front of them, you wake up and put make up on or something weird? I just always felt very comfortable with him, always wanted to be near him, even from the beginning.”