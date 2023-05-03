Cardi B dishes on ‘anxiety’ to better her ‘ensembles’ for the 2023 Met Gala

Lyricist and songwriter Cardi B breaks down the feeling of having to outdo her previous ensembles, at the 2023 Met Gala.
She wore her heart on sleeve during a video interview with Vogue.
The video featured a behind-the-scenes look at the entire process.
In it the rapper admitted, “Every single time that I got to the Met, it's fun of course. But it's like, I don't know, like, after my first time going to the Met, I always get anxiety. And the anxieties just grow and grow and grow.”
“Maybe because my looks are so spectacular that people just expect every year to be more amazing than the last, and it's so hard because imagine competing with myself. That is sickening.”
