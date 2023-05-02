Foreign policy analyst lashes out at Prince Harry

Former aide to late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher Nile Gardiner lashed out at Prince Harry after it was reported that the Duke of Sussex would leave for the UK immediately after the coronation of his father King Charles.
Commenting on Harry's decision, Gardiner said, "Rude Harry has zero respect for his own father and the Royal Family."
Nile Gardiner, who is a foreign policy analyst, said, "Harry has become a shallow and bitter narcissist with a vendetta against the British Monarchy while he and Meghan profit off their Royal titles."
