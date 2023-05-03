Netflix renews hit drama ‘The Diplomat’ weeks after debut

Netflix’s The Diplomat will return to the streaming platform for a second season in 2024

Netflix has announced the renewal of its hit drama series The Diplomat for a second season that will be released in 2024.

The hit political drama was released on Netflix on April 20, and immediately rose to No. 1 on the platform with 57.48 million view hours during the first weekend.

Jinny Howe, VP of Netflix Drama, made a reference to the cliffhanger at the end of the first season as the reason the show absolutely had to return.

“Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler," she said.

"After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season 2.”

Creator/showrunner EP Debora Cahn expressed her excitement at the news as well, saying, “We had such a great time making The Diplomat, and it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!”

The Diplomat is a political thriller that depicts a career diplomat, Kate Wyler, who lands the job of US Ambassador to the United Kingdom amid an international crisis as she also juggles her turbulent personal life.