Rihanna says her second pregnancy is 'so different' from first one at Met Gala

Rihanna talked about her second pregnancy after she made a grand appearance at Met Gala 2023 in a gorgeous white dress.

The pregnant singer turned heads in a breathtaking white Valentino gown as walked down the red carpet alongside partner A$AP Rocky.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Diamonds singer said that her second pregnancy is “so different” from the first one.

"It's so different from the first one," the superstar said. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it."

"I feel good. I feel energetic,” Rihanna added.

She went on to express her love for her son, whose name has not been revealed yet, saying, she's in “love" with her little bundle of joy.

"I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it," RiRi said of her boy, she gave birth to in May last year with Rocky.

Adding to it, Rocky said, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby."

Paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, Riri stunned in the gorgeous white gown featuring a silk cape made of embroidered white flowers with a 16-foot train.

According to the publication, the cape had “30 Camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves and was crafted by 30 seamstresses.”

Completing her look, Rihanna choose a pair of white sunglasses and large and fax eyelashes. Adding a dash of colour, the singer also opted for a bold red lip.