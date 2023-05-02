Doja Cat's Met Gala look inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's feline muse Choupette

At the Met Gala event honoring Karl Lagerfeld, singer Doja Cat paid tribute to his famous cat, Choupette, with a custom feline-inspired ensemble created in collaboration with Oscar de la Renta's co-creative director.

Embracing the Met Gala’s theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” Doja Cat wore a silver gown with a ruffled skirt and a hood with cat ears. The hand-beaded gown, made with 350,000 silver and white bugle beads, took over 5,000 hours to create, according to Vanity Fair.

"It makes no sense for anyone to go as Karl's cat more than Doja Cat," Alan Nelson, Doja Cat’s stylist told Vogue. "Oscar and Karl were very close, and the look feels very Oscar — but also like something Chanel could do at a couture show."

Doja Cat also wore prosthetics to channel Choupette - which the ‘Kiss me more' artist revealed was her idea - and worked with a prosthetic artist to create the perfect shape. Although many had hoped to see Choupette at the event, her representatives shared on Instagram that she preferred to stay at home.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Met Gala 2023 pays respect to the fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who had an impact on the fashion industry.



