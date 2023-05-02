Gisele Bündchen poses gleefully in first solo appearance at 2023 Met Gala since 2008

Gisele Bündchen stunned in her first solo appearance in years at on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet after she finalised her divorce from Tom Brady last year.

On Monday, May 1st, 2023, the Brazilian supermodel was dressed in a white gown with a feather cape by Chanel.

The 42-year-old mom of two seemed thrilled to be on the red carpet as she posed gleefully and twirled in her Chanel ensemble embellished with feathers and camelias. Her long brunette tresses were styled in waves, as for her makeup look, she kept a glass-skin look, slight bronzed paired with a pink lip.

The famously wore the same gown in an editorial with Karl Lagerfeld in 2007, keeping in theme centred around legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

“It is vintage Chanel,” Bündchen told Vogue on the red carpet. “I wore this dress in 2006 or 2007 in an editorial with him. I wore the same dress.

“So, when I was picking a dress I was like, ‘Which dress is going to be the dress?’ And I thought, ‘This is the one.’

This was Bündchen’s first solo appearance since 2006 since she started dating ex Tom Brady at the time. The NFL athlete and former Victoria’s secret model had been appearing at the Met Gala since their debut in 2008.

As the years went by, they experimented with their style. In 2018, the couple matched in Versace, with the former Victoria’s Secret Angel looking sultry in a yellow silk gown, as Brady, 45, coordinated in a black suit with a gold embroidered lapel.

They last attended together in 2019, when the supermodel wore a pink pleated Dior dress and the Super Bowl-winning quarterback looked dapper in a velvet maroon Tom Ford tux.