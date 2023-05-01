Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi': See pics

Rajkumar Rao also has a vital role in Janhvi's 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

Janhvi Kapoor announce the wrap of her upcoming sports drama film Mr and Mrs Mahi that also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Taking it to her instgaram, Janhvi shared a few pictures and videos from the sets of the film, while also expressing her emotions. She wrote: "2 years since i first picked up my bat. And now we've finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi. i thought i'd wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But i feel kind of empty. Like a black canvas. I feel like we've been to war and back and i saw so many heros in action."



The Dhadak actress also gave shoutouts to the team members of Mr and Mrs Mahi and mentioned them separately in the post. She also gave a special mention to co-star Rajkummar.

Fillmaker Karan Johar commented on the post, wrote: "Can't wait to see the first cut!!!" Meanwhile, the official page of Dharma Productions also wrote: "Ready to be knocked out by you!"



On the other hand, Rao also shared a picture of a movie clapper on his Instagram story that had the film's name on it. He wrote: "And it's a wrap for us #MrAndMrsMahi."

Mr and Mrs Mahi's release date has not been announced by the makers yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.