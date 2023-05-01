Zayed Khan reveals Farah Khan 'abused the hell out of him' on 'Mein Hoon Na' sets

Zayed witnessed a major break-through in his career with film 'Mein Hoon Na'

Zayed Khan goes down the memory lane and shares his experience of working with Farah Khan in Mein Hoon Na.

While talking to Bollywood Hangama, Zayed added that he had a lot of fun while shooting for the film but it had a lot of yelling and abuse. Farah even threw a shoe at Zayed during the shoot.

Love Breakup Zindagi actor shared an incident while shooting song Chale Jaise Hawayein. He shared: "This was a time when we were shooting on 400 feet of film and not on digital. So it was not like ‘Jitne bhi takes chahiye, le lo’! There was a discipline on set. Also, we were on a high attitude. After giving one take, haalat kharab ho jaati thi."

"I remember, during the shoot, the camera captured Amrita Rao and was coming towards me. Everyone around me was like ‘Be ready, be ready, be ready’. The dancers had done it too many times. Anyway, the camera panned towards me and one of the dancers next to me fell down. He got a fit as he was so exhausted. I didn’t know what to do. I started performing but then I realized I’d have to dance over this chap. I thought, ‘This cannot be my introduction."

Khan continued, saying: "Farah got so angry. She abused the hell out of me and also threw her chappal on me! I told her, ‘How do you expect me to dance over somebody who is dying, man."

Farah responded in anger: ‘You can’t say Cut on my bloody set. I’ll say Cut’.

"Finally, the unit members realize that the poor guy is lying down. He was rescued. Then we did it again and it went on very smoothly", concluded Zayed.

Mein Hoon Na starring Zayed Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amrita Rao released in 2004. The film became a major break-through for Zayed's career.