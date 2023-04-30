K-pop artist Chungha writes letter for fans after leaving her agency

She posted the letter after the official end of her contract

K-pop idol Chungha wrote a heartfelt letter to her fans after her separating from her agency MNG Entertainment. The company earlier announced that she would be leaving after her exclusive contract comes to an end.

“BYULHARANG~!!

Are you doing well?

I’m sorry it’s been so long since I came to greet you.

After sharing the news that I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise regarding the release of “Bare&Rare Pt. 2,” I didn’t know how to speak up to you all or from where I should begin conveying my apologetic heart, so after thinking lots, I am bringing it up like this now.

After first hearing the news that I wouldn’t be able to release the album, I had no choice but to wait until it was officially announced through the agency to BYULHARANG.

I’m really, so, so sorry for not being able to keep my promise to those who were waiting for the Pt. 2 album and for letting you know so late.

If the opportunity arises, I will try to release the Pt. 2 that BYULHARANG has been waiting for in a new place!

The last thing I want to say to BYULHARANG is asking you to wait, but I keep doing it…

Despite that, I’ve come to ask once again that you wait.”