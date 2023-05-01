Adele enjoys date night with Rich Paul at Lakers game: SEE

Grammy-winning singer Adele recently stepped out with boyfriend Rich Paul for a date night at the Los Angeles Lakers game, reported People
The couple appeared to be in high spirits as they laughed and chatted throughout the game, which the Lakers won against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Adele and Paul were seen sitting courtside at the Staples Center, where they were surrounded by other celebrities such as Jack Nicholson and Anthony Davis.
The Easy On Me hitmaker wore a comfy pair of gray sweatshirt and sweatpants by Paul’s brand Klutch Athletics, while her partner wore a full body white and green tracksuit.
Adele’ beau Paul is a prominent sports agent who represents several high-profile clients, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Ben Simmons.
Fans of the singer have been eagerly anticipating new music from Adele, who has been on a hiatus since releasing her album 30 in 2021. However, the singer has been teasing new music on social media, and it's rumored that a new album could be released later this year.
As for Paul, he has been making headlines of his own, both for his work as a sports agent and for his romance with Adele. The two seem to be happy and enjoying each other's company, and fans are eager to see where their relationship goes next.
