When is the next spell of rain expected in Karachi?

Dark storm clouds form over a building in Karachi. — Twitter/@KazmiWajahat

Karachi is likely to see another rainy day as "medium to heavy" showers are expected in the metropolis, a meteorological analyst said on Sunday.



Karachi's weather after a brief spell of heat has turned pleasant following the downpour on Friday night, and a moderate temperature between 33-35 degrees Celsius is expected in the port city.

Several areas including Malir, Karachi Airport, Quaidabad, University Road and Gulshan received rain with lightning and thunder. Other areas hit by rain included Nipa, Gulistan-e-Johar, Clifton, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Sharea Faisal, and Muhammad Ali Society.

Five people lose their lives due to heavy rain in Balochistan

Meanwhile, five people lost their lives due to heavy rains and flooding in different areas of Balochistan.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), two people died in Khuzdar, two in Lasbela and Machh, and one in Kech.

The PDMA said that several mud houses were damaged in Chagai and Panjkur districts while a part of Bolan Pinjra Bridge and another bridge in Sonari collapsed and swept away in flood waters.

The bridges are being repaired and the efforts to restore the traffic are underway, said the PDMA.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that Pakistan has been witnessing heavy rains for the last three years.

He said that there is no risk of drought this year as this situation only arises in areas that haven't received rain in two to three years.

"Even if there are 10-20% fewer monsoon rains this year, there is no risk of drought," said the chief meteorologist. The city of lights is expected to witness more medium to heavy rainfall for the next one to two hours, said a meteorological analyst on Sunday.

