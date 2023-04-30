Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' role 'dream come true' for British actress Ritu Arya

British actress Ritu Arya landed the role of her dreams when she got cast in Greta Gerwig's Barbie as journalist Barbie.

While 'The Umbrella Academy' star originally auditioned for a different role, she couldn't be happier she got cast in the film by one of her favourite directors.

Arya cannot wait to see how Barbie turns out. Despite not getting the first role she auditioned for, she is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the film and would work with Gerwig again in a heartbeat, the actress said.

Talking to Insider she revealed: “It was pretty wild. I think Greta Gerwig is one of my favorite directors, so it was a dream come true. I absolutely loved working with her. I'm pinching myself to get to work with her and Margot Robbie, and I'm just really excited to see what the film turns out to be. It was such a surreal experience and I would just work with her again at the drop of a hat.”



“I did a self-tape for a role, and then I didn't get that. And then they offered a different role later on, so I thought I wasn't gonna be a part of it. It was amazing when the offer came through weeks later, or a month later. You just never know what's gonna happen.”

Ritu Arya, known for her role as Lila in Netflix's Umbrella Academy, also stars in the action comedy film "Polite Society," which features all-South Asian lead actors and has received positive reviews.

In the movie, Arya plays Lena, a struggling artist soon to marry a guy who is not right for her. Her younger sister Ria is plotting to stop the wedding from happening.