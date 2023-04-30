Jamie Lee Curtis sends heartfelt wishes to pregnant Lindsay Lohan, ‘so thrilled for her’

Jamie Lee Curtis penned a heartfelt tribute to her former co-star Lindsay Lohan, who announced her first pregnancy in March.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Curtis celebrated her Freaky Friday co-star’s pregnancy announcement and sent the internet into an emotional meltdown.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress posted gorgeous pictures of Lohan at what appears to be her baby shower.

“My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up!” Curtis wrote in the caption referencing their hit 2003 comedy film Freaky Friday, in which they play a mother and daughter duo who mysteriously wake up in each other’s body.

The Academy-winning actress further wrote, “So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

In the shared pictures, Lohan, 36, was seen cradling her blossoming bump. Fans and fellow celebrities took to the comments section of Curtis’ post and shared their love for the duo.

Selma Blair commented, “I’m so happy for the happiness. Big love @lindsaylohan”. A fan wrote, “She’s going to nail the parenting thing!”

“She’s been through a lot in life and seems to have landed in a great place. Always rooting for you, Lindz!” cheered another fan.

Many lauded Curtis’s reference to Freaky Friday, writing, “One of my favourite movies you ladies made!”