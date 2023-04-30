Madonna ‘desperate’ to have facial fillers ‘dissolved’: Source

Famed singer Madonna has reportedly been planning a total transformation, that will help to ‘slowly dissolve’ the fillers she’s been getting.

These revelation and admissions have been brought to light by inside sources close to Madonna and her inner circle.

Per their findings, the star, famed for being ‘unapologetic’ with her creative aspirations and wardrobe choices, is reassessing it all.

The insider in question started by explaining, “Madonna’s hinted she wants more natural look and might be willing to get some of the fillers dissolved to speed up the process.”

At the moment “She’s desperate to undo some of the fillers and work she’s had done before she embarks on her tour.”

The whole process started with Madonna agreeing to a few nips and tucks, but “then it turned into an endless cycle of fillers and lifts. She keeps tweaking and messing with her face and still, she’s not satisfied.”

Later on into the chat, a second source also chimed in to say, “Her plan is to slowly dissolve some of the fillers and gets some nips and tucks to rejuvenate her face. She doesn’t want it to be too sudden or people will notice.”

But in the eyes of this source, It’s silly the way she gets worked up over aging. Especially when she’s in such great shape.”