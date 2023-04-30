Barcelona move closer to La Liga title with 4-0 Real Betis rout

Real Betis' Argentinian defender German Pezzela vies with Barcelona's Spanish forward Lamine Yamal (R) during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 29, 2023. AFP

Barcelona strengthened their grip on top spot in the La Liga standings and moved closer to securing their 27th title with a comprehensive 4-0 win over 10-man Real Betis on Saturday.

The hosts had Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and an own goal from Guido Rodriguez to thank for the victory, which extended their lead over second-placed Real Madrid to 11 points.



Barcelona got off to a bright start with a goal from Christensen in the 14th minute, who headed home a cross from Raphinha. Betis defender Edgar Gonzalez's entry in the 12th minute, to replace the injured Luiz Felipe, made things easier for the hosts. However, Gonzalez was sent off 21 minutes later, receiving two yellow cards for making two bad tackles.

Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, Barca scored twice within three minutes, with Lewandowski and Raphinha getting on the scoresheet. In the 36th minute, Lewandowski scored his 19th goal of the season, taking him to the top of the La Liga's goalscoring charts. Raphinha then made it 3-0, although the goal had to be checked by VAR before being allowed to stand.

Barcelona eased off in the second half but managed to extend their lead, thanks to an own goal from Betis' Guido Rodriguez in the six-yard box. With the game won, Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona's coach, brought on 15-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest ever debutant for the club in La Liga.

The victory was a welcome response for Barcelona after their midweek defeat to Rayo Vallecano, which threatened to derail their title charge. The win also puts the Catalan side in an excellent position to clinch the title with only six games remaining.

"We know what we can do, and what we were missing in the last game. We needed more attitude, to have more of the ball, and to win the league you have to do that in every game," said Raphinha in a post-match interview.

The win was also an emotional night for Betis' veteran player Joaquin Sanchez, who played his final game at Camp Nou before retiring at the end of the season. Sanchez received a standing ovation from the Barcelona supporters as he left the field.