Benzema hat-trick helps Real Madrid beat Almeria in La Liga

Real Madrid secured a crucial win over Almeria on Saturday in LaLiga, with a standout performance from Karim Benzema.

The 35-year-old striker scored a first-half hat-trick, which saw him surpass Hugo Sanchez as the fourth-highest scorer in La Liga history with a total of 236 goals.

Benzema's first goal came in the fifth minute, with a close-range finish from a cross by Vinicius Jr. He then doubled his tally twelve minutes later after skillful play by Rodrygo, who provided the assist with a backheel dribble. Benzema completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute after Lucas Vazquez was fouled inside the box.

Almeria tried to rally before the break, and Lázaro managed to pull one back for the visitors. However, Rodrygo extended Real's lead in the second half with a sensational strike from outside the box, which found the top left corner of the net.

Despite Real Madrid's dominance, they were unable to convert all their chances, with Vinicius and Rodrygo missing sitters, while both Benzema and Asensio hit the post twice each. Real were initially awarded a penalty for a foul on Benzema inside the box, but the referee reversed his decision after checking the VAR replay.

The final score was 4-2 in favor of Real Madrid, who now move within eight points of leaders Barcelona. The victory was crucial for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who were looking to get back to winning ways ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Manchester City on May 9th.

Benzema's performance was particularly impressive, and he is now only one goal behind Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski in the race to be LaLiga's top scorer this season. Real Madrid will need him to continue his excellent form in the remaining six games if they want to maintain their slim title hopes.

Despite Almeria's valiant efforts, the defending champions were ultimately too strong for them. Substitute Lucas Robertone did manage to pull one back for the visitors with a header, but it was not enough to change the result of the game.

Real Madrid will now turn their attention to their upcoming fixtures, as they seek to continue their strong form and put pressure on Barcelona at the top of the table.