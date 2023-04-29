Pak vs NZ: Aleem Dar spots anomaly in 30-yard circle measurement

Umpire Aleem Dar walks on the field during a match between Afghanistan and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 28, 2022. — AFP

The 30-yard circle during the second one-day international between (ODI) Pakistan and New Zealand was incorrectly measured.

During the match being played at the Rawalpindi Stadium, the pitch was changed but the 30-yard circle was left unchanged.

However, the Pakistan team bowled the first over with inaccurate circle measurements.

In the second over, umpire Aleem Dar fixed the mistake of the circle by measuring the circle with steps.

About six minutes of match time was lost in fixing the circle measurement.

Earlier today, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against New Zealand during the second ODI at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan won the first ODI on Thursday by five wickets, courtesy of a century by opener Fakhar Zaman, and lead the five-match series 1-0.

Earlier, the Black Caps shocked the home side by squaring a preceding five-match T20 series 2-2 despite missing eight players — including skipper Kane Williamson — due to the ongoing Indian Premier League or injury.