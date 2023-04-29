Riley Keough says she’s ‘grateful’ to experience motherhood: ‘It’s wonderful’

Riley Keough finds every day an ‘adventure’ as she explores motherhood with her daughter.

In an interview with Vogue, published, Saturday, April 29th, 2023, The Daisy Jones & the Six star, 33, opened up about welcoming her daughter with husband of eight years Ben Smith-Petersen.

“I have a half-Australian baby,” Keough beamed to the outlet.

Keough met her Aussie beau when they were filming 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. She detailed to the outlet that she fell in love with Smith-Petersen on a whirlwind trip to Sydney, a romance that began with a midnight swim and is suffused with all the magic of a perfect Australian summer.

The outlet mentioned that the War Pony director was eager to have children when they interviewed her last. It was revealed earlier this year that Keough had welcomed her first child quietly.

The news broke as Ben read out Riley’s eulogy during the funeral service of her mother, Lisa Marie, who passed away in January 2023. “It’s been a really crazy year,” she summed up. “A lot has happened.”

Of welcoming their daughter, Keough said, “It’s wonderful. Every day is a new adventure, and it’s incredible. I feel really grateful to be able to have this experience.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Keough recalled her own childhood, in the shadow of Hollywood. The actress, who is the eldest grandchild of Elvis Presley, shared that she realised her acting ambitions early on.

“There was a part of me that felt like everyone here acts, and I felt a little bit shy about wanting to vocalise that.”

She also added that in one early school project, Keough remembers writing: “I want to be a mom.”