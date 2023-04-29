Harry pushing Meghan Markle into A-lister arms with ‘bull-in-a-china-shop attitude’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry is pushing Meghan Markle off the deep end, and into the arms of Hollywood, with his “bull-in-a-china-shop attitude.”
These claims and admissions have been shared by royal commentator and author Alexander Larman.
He started the chat off by admitting, “It is not hard to see why Meghan Markle is keen to build her own individual brand.”
“As her husband’s bull-in-a-china-shop attitude towards his family show no signs of resolving itself, she is sufficiently savvy to realise that she cannot maintain her reputation – and fortune – by defining herself in opposition to the family that she was briefly part of.”
Thus, it is important to realize, “Love her or loathe her, there can be little doubt that the Duchess of Sussex is likely to remain a figure in the public consciousness for a considerable time to come. Lucky, lucky us.”
