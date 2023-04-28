Priyanka Chopra says husband Nick Jonas gets 'extremely excited' on her wins

Priyanka Chopra hailed husband Nick Jonas for being the “most secure man” as she showered praises on him for being her "cheerleader."

Speaking to Today, the Citadel star gushed over her better half as she detailed how he helps her throughout the day.

“My husband is the kindest, most generous, gentle, thoughtful man — and also extremely intelligent and patient,” she said. “He's my cheerleader.”

Adding how Nick is the “most secure man” she’s ever been in relationship with, Priyanka said, “He gets extremely excited at my wins. He takes off my extensions at the end of the night.”

“He fixes my dress when I walk off stage and makes sure it looks right when I'm on the carpet. He brings me my coffee first thing in the morning.

“He's just so even-tempered, can handle anything thrown at him,” she added. “And also has the ability to be vulnerable with me… I feel safe with my husband. I wish that for everyone.”

Recalling the heartbreaking time their daughter Malti Marie was born prematurely, Priyanka revealed how Nick gave her strength.

“I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don't know what to do.’ And he's like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’”

“And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she's never been without one of us, ever,” she said.