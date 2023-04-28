James Corden, Tom Cruise team up for 'The Lion King' stunt together

File Footage

James Corden and Tom cruise performed the iconic Hakuna Matata stunt from The Lion King on the last episode of the late night show.



Cruise and the 44-year-old host took to the stage, dressed as Lion King characters Timon and Pumbaa respectively, to surprise the audience with the Hakuna Matata stunt in the final episode of The Late Late Show, aired on April 27.

Right before the actual performance, they played a small skit which starts with Corden facetiming the Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, to ask him to lunch and "much, much more" while Cruise was jumping out of a plane.

Cruise then arrived at a theater in Hollywood to meet Corden, who tells him it was finally time to "enter my world" of musical theater after doing Cruise's iconic stunts including flying a fighter jet and jumping out of an airplane.

Corden then introduced himself to their new castmates as a Tony winner, he won in 2012 for his role in One Man, Two Guvnors , as he poked fun at Cruise, saying that he had "limited or next to no theatrical experience."

The pair then get to the stage for Hakuna Matata dressed as Timon (Corden) and Pumbaa (Cruise).

After joining the cast for a curtain call, Cruise said, "That was amazing. What a show! Listen, a couple of the hyenas are going out for drinks so let's go." However, Corden refused to join him, saying, "You go."

"What's the matter, buddy?" Cruise asked, and Corden replied, "Nothing."

Corden continued: "I said I'm going to go. I'll just see you around, I guess. You don't have to pretend anymore, Tom. I know how this works. You're a big movie star and you're going to have more projects to promote and when that happens you're just going to find yourself another late-night host."

"You tell me I'm wrong when Mission: Impossible 12 comes out. You're not going to think of me," he added.

"Who's fault is that?" Cruise asked. "You're the one turning your back on everything that we have. Everything that we've created. This is your last show, you did this to us."

The two continued to argue until Cruise finally said he was leaving. later in the skit the two were seen missing each other, and breaking into song.

As they sang Can You Feel The Love Tonight separately but in tandem, with highlights of their time together played in the background.

Finally, the duo reunited on a rooftop in Hollywood where Corden confesses his love for Cruise before he took off in a helicopter.

The clip concluded with Corden being stranded on the rooftop, asking, "Tom, how do I get down?" as he flew away.