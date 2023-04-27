Blackpink’s Rosé reveals her feelings on headlining Coachella

Rosé from the K-pop group Blackpink teamed up with GQ Korea for an interview where she discussed their Coachella performance and much more. They made history by becoming the first ever K-pop group to headline the event.
“It really feels like a dream. When I first heard the news, I was speechless. I was so shocked. To us, it was a movie-like moment.” She explained.
“I think it was more so because this has been a longtime dream. I couldn’t even dare imagine being headliner. I was just happy to participate in Coachella and stand on stage.”
She was asked if there is a goal that she is aiming towards to which she answered: “Hm, I don’t know if this is the right answer. I did diligently run towards my dream, but there is something else I’m still searching for.”
She further elaborated on the way she usually approaches goals, saying: “I’m the type to go until the end. I don’t really like leaving things ambiguous. I try until I am satisfied. I think I have always been satisfied whenever I went to the end.”
JK Rowling shares her thoughts on social media after Wild Youth sacked creative director
Manoj Bajpayee Shares Heartwarming Family Photo With Wife Shabana and Daughter
This was her first time performing on a stage in seven years
A Meta rep. confirmed that the company is shutting down its originals watch group
The new Indiana Jones movie has been screened for Steven Spielberg per media report
So far all the previous seasons of 'Barry' have been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy...