'Boba Fett's Temuera Morrison: 'Nobody call me for The Mandalorian'

The Book of Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison said he was set to appear in The Mandalorian season 3, but nobody called him.

During a Q&A panel at the SUPANOVA Comic Con & Gaming convention, the actor said, “I was supposed to be in The Mandalorian season 3, but nobody rang me," says Morrison.

“I was waiting for the phone call in New Zealand, waiting and wanting to give up.”

The actor also cheekily added that Din Djarin, or Mando, has taken over his own show, saying, “Well, that Mando guy stole a few chapters of my book. It was painful watching him turn up with some black new lethal sword. And the way he turned up in my Book of Boba, he just destroyed everybody. I’m sure this guy is… ah… ruining my show. But I couldn’t say anything. I’m not the writer, so I have to bear it, I guess.”

The actor also reflected on his Boba character's future in the franchise.

“I think there is a few changes going on," he continued. "We also come under the big umbrella known as 'Disney' now too. So it’s one of the last few conversations we had in L.A. The conversation started like, 'Oh look we’re having a few changes. We’re having a few cutbacks.' And when you hear that at the other end of the line, it’s no good trying to negotiate any more money, that’s for sure. So we’ll see what happens.”