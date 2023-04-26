Jennifer Hudson shares big news about her chat show, receives praise from fans

American singer, actress and talk show host Jennifer Hudson has delighted fans as she announced in an emotional statement on Tuesday that her chat show had been nominated for a Daytime Emmy.
The EGOT winner - who has a legion of fans - took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an excited news about her show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show".
The award-winning star wrote: "Hold the line !!!! @jenniferhudsonshow is Emmy nominated !!! I am so proud of my beautiful Jhud Show family and what we accomplished together in Season 1! Congratulations to each and every one of u!! I am sitting here just taking this moment in, and I hope u all can do the same . U deserve it! I am soo grateful!"
Hudson's fans were quick to comment on the post, with many sending messages of support, with one writing: "Congratulations, you've worked so hard!"
Another wrote: "Congratulations, you deserve this moment and more."
"Such amazing news," a third one said.
The star's talk show has proved so popular since debuting last year that it was renewed for a second season at the beginning of January.
